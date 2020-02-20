Global  

Juliette Lewis Goes Over The Second Season Of Facebook Watch's "Sacred Lies"

The second season of Facebook Watch's "Sacred Lies" follows Elsie as she searches for the family she never knew.

The search leads her to her father, an inmate who may be guilty of more than the crimes he’s in jail for and Harper (Juliette Lewis), a telemarketer turned arm-chair detective with a hobby of searching for unidentified murder victims. Season two features a storyline that draws inspiration from a story collected from the Brothers Grimm and more.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

