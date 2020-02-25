Global  

Duffy: I was 'raped, drugged and held captive' for days

Duffy: I was 'raped, drugged and held captive' for days

Duffy: I was 'raped, drugged and held captive' for days

Duffy has said that she was "raped, drugged and held captive" for several days in a post on her verified Instagram page.

The singer claimed that while the "recovery took time", she is "OK and safe now".
