Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win
Real Madrid vs Man City is a Champions League tie framed by something far more important

City's ban from Europe's premier club competition and their subsequent battle with Uefa is impossible...
Independent - Published

Sport24.co.za | Man City target role reversal against Champions League kings Real Madrid

Manchester City will be up against both Real Madrid and their reputation as the Champions League's...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



malan_kola

MALAM KHOLA RT @RMadridInfo: Real Madrid have worked out for the final time ahead of the Champions League making its Santiago Bernabéu return, with the… 2 minutes ago

NBCSportsSoccer

NBC Sports Soccer #UCL preview: Wednesday sees Pep lead #MCFC against his forever foes Real Madrid, while Juventus heads to France… https://t.co/4VmgFCSX61 3 minutes ago

EmpressTashe

Tashe☺♥ RT @SBOBET: Manchester City continue their Champions League journey at Santiago Bernabeu stadium looking to beat Real Madrid this time. Re… 11 minutes ago

SBOBET

SBOBET Manchester City continue their Champions League journey at Santiago Bernabeu stadium looking to beat Real Madrid th… https://t.co/7bGT5jpbQX 12 minutes ago

fst_cy

Free Super Tips Cy (Real Madrid v Man City: Why Pep Guardiola may spring surprise in Champions League) has been published on Free Supe… https://t.co/PHgYc1Of6Z 14 minutes ago

dbofbb

Daily Betting Offers Raheem Sterling primed to shine after injury as Pep Guardiola's Man City face Real Madrid https://t.co/ERBpR4Pcw4 14 minutes ago

fbb888

Sports News & Bets Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling will be back in the fold against Real Madrid in the Champions League. https://t.co/GKgndVVuEj 14 minutes ago

mcfcnewsapp

MCFC News Manchester City's Pep Guardiola hopes Real Madrid tie is 'fair for both sides': https://t.co/LEudb28RmM 15 minutes ago


Zidane's record in Europe will not be repeated - Guardiola [Video]Zidane's record in Europe will not be repeated - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Zinedine Zidane's run of three consecutive Champions League titles will not happen again.

Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash [Video]Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he views Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

