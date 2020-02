Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Temple University Student

STATES AND MORE THAN DEADLY.BUT CORONAVIRUS LOTS OFDEVELOPMENTS.STEPHANIE, THANK YOU.WE HAVE LEARN IDENTITY OFTHE TEMPLE UNIVERSITY STUDENTKILLED LAST NIGHT IN A HIT ANDRUN IN NORTH PHILADELPHIAPOLICE ARE STILL SEARCHING FORTHE DRIVER WHO WAS GOING THEWRONG WAY.ALYCIA REID'S IN NORTHPHILADELPHIA WITH DETAILS ONTHE INVESTIGATION, ALYCIA.REPORTER: THIS HAPPENEDJUST STEPS FROM TEMPLE'S MAINCAMPUS, AND THAT HIT WAS SOHARD, THAT VICTIM, FLEW, FEETAWAY, IN HIS SHOOT WHICH FELLOFF HIS FEET.IT WAS ALL CAUGHT ON VIDEO.REAL SCARY.A HIT AND RUN DRIVER,PLOWING INTO A TEMPLEUNIVERSITY STUDENT, CROSSINGTHE STREET.YOU ARE ON THE PAVEMENT ANDTHEN, YOU KNOW, NO OTHER PLACETO BE BUT ON THE PAVEMENT.YOU KNOW, WHAT HAPPENED, I WASSURPRISED BY IT.REPORTER: NEIGHBORS ARESTILL IN SHOCK, DRIVER OF THEGRAY HYUNDAI WAS RACING THEWRONG WAY DOWN EIGHTH STREETAND BY THE TIME THEY GOT TOCECIL B.

MOORE, AJAY AGNIHUTRIWAS KILLED.IT IS VERY SAT TIME FOR ALLOF US AND EVERY NIGHT, EVERYOTHER NIGHT, SOMEBODY ISGETTING HIT OR KILLED.REPORTER: HE WAS A FOURTHYEAR STUDENT WITH A DOUBLEMAJOR IN POLITICAL SCIENCE ANDECONOMICS.I HAD A COUPLE CLOSE CALLSMYSELF, AND IT IS JUST EITHERCROSSING ONE WAY, I GUESS ITIS JUST IMPORTANT TO MAKE SURETO LOOK BOTH WAYS BECAUSE YOUNEVER NECESSITY WHO IS ON THEROAD.REPORTER: CAR WAS DUMPED AFEW BLOCKS AWAY, POLICE HAVETONIGHT CUSTODY.WE HAVE THE CAR, WE KNOWWHO WAS REGISTERED TO.WE WILL SOON FIGURE OUT WHOTHE DRIVER IS AND I WOULDENCOURAGE THE DRIVER TO TALKTO US BEFORE WE COME FINDTHEM.REPORTER: IT IS NOT JUST ADRIVER, POLICE ARE LOOKING FORWE ARE TOLD THERE WAS APASSENGER INSIDE AS WELL.DETECTIVES ARE TRYING TODETERMINE IF THEY WERE RACINGAWAY FROM A CRIME.NOW IF YOU HAVE ANY TIPS THATCAN HELP WITH THISINVESTIGATION YOU ARE URGED TOCALL AUTHORITIES.REPORTING LIVE FROM NORTH