Jury finds Whitefish Bay man guilty in road rage shooting

TMJ4 NEWS AT FOUR.

A MAN FOUNDGUILTY IN A ROAD RAGESHOOTING-- WHERE A WOMAN WASKILLED WHILE TEACHING HER SONTO DRIVE NEAR 51ST ANDCAPITOL.

OUR TONY ATKINS ISLIVE OUTSIDE THE MILWAUKEECOUNTY COURTHOUSE WHEREMATTHEW WILKS OF WHITEFISH BAYWAS JUST FOUND GUILTY.THAT VERDICT WAS JUST READ INCOURT MOMENTS AGO.

WE'LL HAVEFULL COVERAGE ON TMJ4 DOT COMAND ON OUR STREAMINGPLATFORMS.