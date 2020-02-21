Global  

Jury finds Whitefish Bay man guilty in road rage shooting

Jury finds Whitefish Bay man guilty in road rage shooting

Jury finds Whitefish Bay man guilty in road rage shooting

A jury has found Matthew Wilks, of Whitefish Bay, guilty on one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jury finds Whitefish Bay man guilty in road rage shooting

TMJ4 NEWS AT FOUR.

A MAN FOUNDGUILTY IN A ROAD RAGESHOOTING-- WHERE A WOMAN WASKILLED WHILE TEACHING HER SONTO DRIVE NEAR 51ST ANDCAPITOL.

OUR TONY ATKINS ISLIVE OUTSIDE THE MILWAUKEECOUNTY COURTHOUSE WHEREMATTHEW WILKS OF WHITEFISH BAYWAS JUST FOUND GUILTY.THAT VERDICT WAS JUST READ INCOURT MOMENTS AGO.

WE'LL HAVE FULL COVERAGE ON TMJ4 DOT COM AND ON OUR STREAMING PLATFORMS.




