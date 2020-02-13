Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:21s
Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympics Committee, recently sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the upcoming Olympics.

According to Pound, although the Olympics are currently proceeding forward with “business as usual,” the IOC is taking the coronavirus outbreak very seriously.

He estimates the committee has at least a two-month window to decide the fate of the Olympics.

Dick Pound, via Associated Press If it is decided to be too dangerous to proceed with the games, Pound says they will be canceled, not postponed.

Dick Pound, via Associated Press Pound also said moving the Olympics to another location would be unlikely, as countries traditionally spend years prepping for the event.

Dick Pound, via Associated Press
Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak? [Video]Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak?

The 2020 Mobile World Congress technology show is one of a number of events that have been cancelled after growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Olympics go ahead despite coronavirus - games organiser [Video]Olympics go ahead despite coronavirus - games organiser

Cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is not on the agenda, says games president Yoshiro Mori.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:28Published

