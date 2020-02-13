Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympics Committee, recently sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the upcoming Olympics.

According to Pound, although the Olympics are currently proceeding forward with “business as usual,” the IOC is taking the coronavirus outbreak very seriously.

He estimates the committee has at least a two-month window to decide the fate of the Olympics.

Dick Pound, via Associated Press If it is decided to be too dangerous to proceed with the games, Pound says they will be canceled, not postponed.

Dick Pound, via Associated Press Pound also said moving the Olympics to another location would be unlikely, as countries traditionally spend years prepping for the event.

