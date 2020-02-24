Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears.

The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about 2,267.

Tuesday marked its fourth-largest swing from highest point to lowest point in one session.

The Dow is more than 8% below its most recent high.

A 10% drop would make it an official correction.

CNN reports economists are concerned by the economic fallout from the virus outbreak, and its disruptive effect on global supply chains and trade.

News of a sudden increase in coronavirus cases in Italy and South Korea tanked global markets on Monday.

The Dow dropped by more than 1,000 points -- something it has only done twice before in history.

Both times were in February of 2018.