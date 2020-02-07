Global  

McDonald's Auctioning Off Golden Shamrock Shake Worth $90,000

McDonald's Auctioning Off Golden Shamrock Shake Worth $90,000It features an emerald and diamond encrusted 18-karat gold cup.
OF JIF WITH A HARD G.QUIZ IN THE MORNING.OKAY.MCDONALD'S IS AUCTIONING APRODUCT ON E BAY THAT WILLMAKE YOUR FRIEND GREEN WITHENVY, IF YOU ARE THE TOPBIDDER, IT IS A GOLDENSHAMROCK SHAKE THAT FEATURESAN EMERALD, DIAMOND ENCRUSTED18 CAR ON THE GOLD CUP.BIDS START AT A DOLLAR BUTMCDONALD'S SAYS IT IS WORTHABOUT $90,000.COMPANY CAME OUT WITH THEPROMOTION, TO CELEBRATE THE50TH ANNIVERSARY OF ITSSHAMROCK SHAKE, PROCEEDS FROMTHE WINNING BID WILL GET



