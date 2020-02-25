Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Business owner turns ATM building in Lafayette into music studio, offers musicians cheap place to play

Business owner turns ATM building in Lafayette into music studio, offers musicians cheap place to play

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Business owner turns ATM building in Lafayette into music studio, offers musicians cheap place to play

Business owner turns ATM building in Lafayette into music studio, offers musicians cheap place to play

A unique musical idea has taken shape in Lafayette.

In a state where so many are living in tight quarters, a business owner recognized the need for a space to jam, without making the neighbors mad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm rips through restaurant on second night of torrential weather in northern Thailand [Video]Storm rips through restaurant on second night of torrential weather in northern Thailand

This is terrifying moment a powerful storm ripped through a restaurant as torrential weather hit northern Thailand for a second night. Gusts of wind blew through the building, tipping over tables..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:16Published

Philadelphia Accordion Shop Aims to Squeeze [Video]Philadelphia Accordion Shop Aims to Squeeze

In the Mid-Atlantic region of the country, you might find shops that only sell new accordions or some that only repair accordions, or ones that only give lessons. But Liberty Bellows in Philadelphia..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.