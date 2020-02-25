Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney

Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney

Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney

Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney On Feb.

25, the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors announced Bob Iger would be stepping down as Disney CEO.

His role will be taken over by Bob Chapek, who most recently served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Iger, who was first named the CEO of Disney in 2005, will assume the role of Executive Chairman until his contract ends in December 2021.

As Executive Chairman, Iger will head the Board of Directors and lead the company’s “creative endeavors,” in order to ensure a “smooth and successful transition.” According to a statement, Iger’s decision to step down has been in the works for the “past several years.” Bob Iger, via statement During a call with investors, Iger also said he wanted more freedom to focus on the "creative side" of Disney.

Bob Iger, via 'The Verge' Iger also praised Chapek, saying his record of “visionary leadership” and “steller results,” makes him “exceptionally qualified” to take on the CEO position.

Bob Iger, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down; chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, Products steps up

Disney CEO Bob Iger is stepping down, and the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Bob...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caFT.comSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesengadgetCBS NewsNew Zealand Herald


Disney Names Bob Chapek as New CEO as Bob Iger Steps Down

Disney Names Bob Chapek as New CEO as Bob Iger Steps DownDisney on Tuesday announced that Bob Iger is stepping down after 15 years as CEO of the media giant,...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesJust JaredCBS NewsNew Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

OurMotherGoose

Mother Goose RT @Jordan_Sather_: That’s an important resignation! Add it to the list. How many over the last two years? Not a coincidence. #QAnon ht… 4 seconds ago

GA_peach3102

GaPeach🍑4Trump⭐️⭐️Text Trump to 88022 RT @AmaOP_Patriot: I betcha he didn't quit 😉😎🍿 https://t.co/M6ZyW4IGFN 4 seconds ago

KMazurNews

Kristin Mazur BREAKING NEWS (and breaking my heart 😢): Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO 🏰 #bobiger #disney PRESS RELEASE 👇🏼… https://t.co/KqiDcFzg6N 4 seconds ago

johnmrush

John M. Rush $DIS - Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down -- 2nd Update https://t.co/L8GhzVHfes 11 seconds ago

graham_v_hughes

Graham Hughes BBC News - Disney boss Bob Iger steps down as chief executive https://t.co/cZtMqTiCte 17 seconds ago

ktivnews

KTIV News Four Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down https://t.co/VeGHUHx2JC https://t.co/KSUeLVPj8B 17 seconds ago

Stansberry

Stansberry Research Disney $DIS CEO Bob Iger steps down effective immediately, handing reins to Parks chairman Bob Chapek.… https://t.co/uFda801v41 18 seconds ago

kcautv

KCAU 9 News The Walt Disney Co. named as his replacement Bob Chapek, most recently chairman of Disney's parks, experiences and… https://t.co/bGV2cwrJsC 18 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News [Video]Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News

Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 04:14Published

Bob Iger To Drop Disney CEO Job [Video]Bob Iger To Drop Disney CEO Job

Bob Iger guided modern-day Disney into the entertainment mega monopoly it is today. Now, Geek.com reports Iger has just announced he is stepping down. Bob Chapek, also of Disney, is to move up from..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.