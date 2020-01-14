Bengals at the Combine in Indianapolis, taking a closer look at Joe Burrow 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:28s - Published Bengals at the Combine in Indianapolis, taking a closer look at Joe Burrow Keenan Singleton travels to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to get some answers from local sports media members about the 'Cincinnati bias' and where Joe Burrow fits into all that.