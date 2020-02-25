Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Burlington Stores Employees Present Kensington School Officials With $10,000 Donation

Burlington Stores Employees Present Kensington School Officials With $10,000 Donation

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Burlington Stores Employees Present Kensington School Officials With $10,000 DonationThe money will be used to purchase much-needed classroom supplies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Burlington Stores Employees Present Kensington School Officials With $10,000 Donation

PHILADELPHIA CITY HALL, MATTPETRILLO FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS".WELL, "EYEWITNESS NEWS" ATLOUES ELKINS ELEMENTARY INKENSINGTON WHERE EMPLOYEESFROM BURLINGTON STORESPRESENTED SCHOOL OFFICIAL WASA $10,000 DONATION.BURLINGTON TEAMED UP WITHADOPT A CLASSROOM.ORG TO SUPPORT THE SCHOOLSTEACHERS AND STUDENTS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.