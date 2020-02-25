Burlington Stores Employees Present Kensington School Officials With $10,000 Donation 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published The money will be used to purchase much-needed classroom supplies. The money will be used to purchase much-needed classroom supplies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Burlington Stores Employees Present Kensington School Officials With $10,000 Donation PHILADELPHIA CITY HALL, MATTPETRILLO FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS".WELL, "EYEWITNESS NEWS" ATLOUES ELKINS ELEMENTARY INKENSINGTON WHERE EMPLOYEESFROM BURLINGTON STORESPRESENTED SCHOOL OFFICIAL WASA $10,000 DONATION.BURLINGTON TEAMED UP WITHADOPT A CLASSROOM.ORG TO SUPPORT THE SCHOOLSTEACHERS AND STUDENTS.





