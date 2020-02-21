Global  

Mardi Gras Live!

Mardi Gras Live!funny live shot
Wxxv >> people get ready for th gulf coast carnival association parade grant fanfare like out there ... , good afternoon.

Taylor happy mardi gras to you i am out here at the order of mainstreet and highway 90 in downtown below the the atmosphere is just wonderful right now.

I mean people keep streaming through the streets.

If you look behind me.

The town green is behind me and everybody's just having a great time so far right, just under an hour before the parade starts just as you said the gulf coast carnival association's annual parade on mardi gras day and you know this is not new orleans but this is wonderful app for families to come out to and to just enjoy themselves the king d'iberville in queen aloxi they're going to roll down main street and through highway 90 towards the muse making their way towards caillavet street for this reall expands the route.

I mean, when i came down here are people lining highway 90 and you the traffic you have to bear with the block.

Police say to just remain patient remain call most of the parade goers are already here are making their way out here.

I mean it's just the mardi gras out the the smells people are grilling.

I'm about to talk to a family that's on your growing is having a great time.

Looking forward to a great actress ... around here is i'll have more than even the news.

25 but for now lives in a ball ballroom relay golf



The fluid evolution of Mardi Gras co-host Courtney Act

As the Sydney Mardi Gras heads to its annual climax, Australia's most famous drag queen, Courtney...
Brisbane Times - Published

What's on TV: Saturday, February 29

Joel Creasey, Narelda Jacobs, Zoe Coombs Marr and Courtney Act promise to bring plenty of sparkle (as...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


