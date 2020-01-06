Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Self Made Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker Trailer - Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, G

Self Made Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker Trailer - Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, G

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
Self Made Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker Trailer - Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, G

Self Made Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker Trailer - Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, G

Self Made Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J.

Walker - Official Trailer - Netflix Plot synopsis: Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J.

Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America's first female self-made millionaire.

Inspired by the book, On Her Own Ground written by Walker's great-great-granddaughter A'Lelia Bundles, the Netflix original series, SELF MADE: INSPIRED BY THE LIFE OF MADAM C.J.

WALKER brings the uplifting story of this cultural icon to the screen for the first time.

Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.

The four-part limited series also stars Blair Underwood as her husband C.J.

Walker, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter Leila, Carmen Ejogo as Walker's business rival Addie Monroe, Garrett Morris as Walker's father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Ransom and Bill Bellamy as Ransom's cousin Sweetness.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons, DeMane Davis (various episodes) starring Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, Bill Bellamy release date March 20, 2020 (on Netflix)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shaydez

Shaydez RT @netflix: Meet America’s first empire-building, barrier-breaking, self-made female millionaire Octavia Spencer stars in Self Made, a l… 6 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena [Video]Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena

Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals:..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published

Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker in Netflix's 'Self Made' series [Video]Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker in Netflix's 'Self Made' series

Netflix debuted a first look of the Academy Award-winning actress as Walker 'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker'.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.