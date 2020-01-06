Self Made Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker Trailer - Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, G

Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America's first female self-made millionaire.

Inspired by the book, On Her Own Ground written by Walker's great-great-granddaughter A'Lelia Bundles, the Netflix original series, SELF MADE: INSPIRED BY THE LIFE OF MADAM C.J.

WALKER brings the uplifting story of this cultural icon to the screen for the first time.

Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.

The four-part limited series also stars Blair Underwood as her husband C.J.

Walker, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter Leila, Carmen Ejogo as Walker's business rival Addie Monroe, Garrett Morris as Walker's father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Ransom and Bill Bellamy as Ransom's cousin Sweetness.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons, DeMane Davis (various episodes) starring Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, Bill Bellamy release date March 20, 2020 (on Netflix)