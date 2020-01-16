Global  

FDA Warns Jimmy John's For Serving Foods Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks

The Jimmy John's sandwich chain is under fire from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says certain vegetables Jimmy John's served were implicated in five outbreaks of E.

Coli or salmonella in the past seven years.

A warning letter accuses the chain of engaging in a pattern of receiving and selling "adulterated fresh produce, specifically clover sprouts and cucumbers.
