Happy mardi gras!

It's fat tuesday today and the state of louisiana has been celebrating all week long.

One of the best parts on mardi gras is the famous king cake that comes once a year.

If you are wanting to get a king cake but don't live in louisiana you can pick one up from tasty donuts, while supplies last.

The owner of the bakery is a louisiana native and he's excited to share part of his heritage with chattanooga!

The cultural of new orleans.

They say you can leave new orleans but new orleans never leaves you.

So, here we are celebrating mardi gras in chattanooga.

My staff laughs saying it's just tuesday everywhere but here it's mardi gras and we're having a good time.

Tasty donuts are also several other louisiana treats and beignets.