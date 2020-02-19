Amid Coronavirus Fears, San Francisco Enters State Of Emergency

Business Insider reports San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared a state of emergency in the city.

The move comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning in China, it has spread to Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Breed said the city is "taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm." There are currently 53 confirmed cases in the US.

Worldwide, more than 2,700 people have died from COVID-19 with more than 80,000 infected.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning that an outbreak in the US was inevitable.

The mayor's state of emergency allows the city to ramp up emergency planning, redirecting employees and resources in the case of an outbreak in San Francisco.

While no cases of the disease have originated in San Francisco so far, three people have been treated at local hospitals for COVID-19.