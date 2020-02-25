body found storage unit and Alexus package

A missing georgetown mother of three is now charged with her murder.

32-year-old shenna baxter disappeared after making a quick trip outside while at her sister's home on valentine's day.

Baxter's body hasn't been found...but we do know a coroner's van was seen near her ex-boyfriend's house this afternoon in madison county.

Right now, police are still on scene here at the inside out storage storage and rental facility.

Just thirty minutes ago investigators loaded up a body into a madison county coroner's truck.

We haven't heard from investigators about if this body is connected to the search for sheena baxter.

Again for reference this right off lancaster road near church of christ.

### this discovery comes just a few hours after a scott county grand jury charged 53-year-old joseph hicks with sheena baxter's murder he is also charged with robbery...which makes this eligible to be a death penalty case.

Abc36's alexus larson talked to the victim's sister... who says she still wants more answers from the accused killer.

"i'm still trying to make out everything."

And, sheena baxter's sister has a lot to make out after tuesday's announcement that her sister's ex- boyfriend...joseph hicks...is charged with murder and robbery in her sister's missing person's case.

"we have an overwhelming amount of evidence indicating to us that a homicide has occured and that mr. hicks is responsible for that homicide."

Last week - police say hicks told them he had been shot during a robbery attempt at a store in georgetown on the day baxter disappeared, but investigators say surveillance video shows he wasn't there....that he made the story up.

Investigators now say the gunshot wound is tied to baxter's murder.

Police confirm baxter and hicks were in contact with each other prior to the disapperance.

"they had a history.

I didn't know a whole lot about that history."

The prosecutor says this case is eligible for the death penalty...but can't say yet if she'll seek it.

Baxter's sister says all this new information is traumatizing.... but she still wants more details about her sister's murder.

"i want him to speak, i want him to give answers.

I'm going to continue showing up and staring him down.

I'm not scared."

Hicks is due back in court in march... and christa crumley says she will be there... every step of the way... unafraid of seeing him... or hearing about her sister's death.

Reporting in georgetown, alexus larson, abc 36 news.

