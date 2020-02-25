Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News



Recent related videos from verified sources Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published 30 minutes ago Walt Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO Bob Chapek is taking over. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:21Published 34 minutes ago