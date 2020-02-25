Egypt's Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91

Global  

Ousted Egyptian strongman Hosni Mubarak ruled his country with an iron fist for nearly three decades.

Now, CNN reports Mubarak is dead at age 91.

During his 29 years in power, Mubarak survived assassination attempts and ill health.

He also crushed a rising Islamist radical movement and maintained the peace pact with neighboring Israel that got his predecessor killed.

Ejected from power during the Arab Spring, Mubarak was in the intensive care unit at a military hospital in Cairo when he died.
BREAKING: Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead

Hosni Mubarak, a former Egyptian military and political leader, served as the fourth president of...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •News24Japan TodayallAfrica.com


Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s former autocratic president, dead at 91: report

Hosni Mubarak, Egypt's former autocrat who ruled for nearly 30 years before being ensnared in the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •euronews



Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91 [Video]Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91 His death was confirmed on Tuesday by the Egyptian government. Egyptian presidency, via statement Autocrat Mubarak controlled Egypt from 1981 to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published

Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91 [Video]Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91

The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

