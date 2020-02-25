Egypt's Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91

Ousted Egyptian strongman Hosni Mubarak ruled his country with an iron fist for nearly three decades.

Now, CNN reports Mubarak is dead at age 91.

During his 29 years in power, Mubarak survived assassination attempts and ill health.

He also crushed a rising Islamist radical movement and maintained the peace pact with neighboring Israel that got his predecessor killed.

Ejected from power during the Arab Spring, Mubarak was in the intensive care unit at a military hospital in Cairo when he died.