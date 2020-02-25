Black History Month: Honoring Eddie Gates

HISTORIAN, EDUACTOR, ANDAUTHOR-- EDDIE FAYE GATESGATES WAS INSTRUMENTAL INIMPLEMENTING MULTI-CULTURALEDUCATION IN THE TULSA HIGHSCHOOLSWHEN SHE BECAME SOCIALSTUDIES CURRICULUMCOORDINATOR FOR THE DISTRICTIN 1968.

SHE TAUGHT IN THEDISTRICT FOR 22 YEARS.AFTER RETIRING, SHE AUTHOREDTWO BOOKS AND WORKED AS ANACTIVIST FOR DECENDANTS OFTHE TULSA RACE MASSACRE ANDTHE JEWISH COMMUNITY.