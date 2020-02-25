Chicago Weather: Steady Snowfall Continues Through Wednesday Morning



Recent related videos from verified sources Chicago Weather: Snow Starts Tuesday And Breezy, Snowy Weather Continues Into Wednesday CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros has a look at the extended forecast. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:05Published 6 hours ago Chicago Weather: Snow To Come Down South Of Chicago CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast which show snowfall coming down on Wednesday. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:58Published 1 day ago