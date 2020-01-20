Global  

Ash Wednesday: Ashes-to-go

With Fat Tuesday coming to an end, a rebirth of sorts will take place tomorrow.
And with fat tuesday coming to- an end, a rebirth of sorts- will take place tomorrow.

- ash wedensday is celebrated - around the globe as the - official start of lent.

- three pastors from three- different churches come - together in long beach on ash - wednesday to provide ashes- for those on the move.- and tomorrow you can swing by - the jim simpson pier to be- blessed by clergymen and women- from the comfort of your- own car, bike, or any other mod- of transportation.- anyone that stops by can get in- line from 6:30 to 9 am.

Nigeria's bishops ask faithful to wear black on Ash Wednesday (Vatican News)

Wearing black on Ash Wednesday is “a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victims of kidnapping...
Catholic Culture - Published

Detroit archdiocese encourages Ash Wednesday selfies (Detroit Free Press)

The Archdiocese of Detroit is encouraging Catholics to post “selfies” showing their ashes on Ash...
Catholic Culture - Published


AnneZeily

🍀Hyun'er🍀 RT @adnujhsCMO: "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return." The ashes that will be imposed on our foreheads tomorrow for A… 25 seconds ago

ClemMoravian

Clemmons Moravian Ash Wednesday at CMC: Marking of ashes fom 6-8 am under the covered portico of the Fellowship Hall. Supper at… https://t.co/LT0USeF9s3 1 minute ago

ConcordCarey

Sir Carey of Concord 🥃 RT @LutherLutheran: @RScottClark Here is the conservative confessional Lutheran perspective which is way different from what has been poste… 2 minutes ago

seguingazette

Seguin Gazette Emanuel’s is offering Ashes To Go beginning at noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the Habitat for Humanity Restor… https://t.co/cjGC2uJrnj 2 minutes ago

ZapataAngelo22

Angelo❤️ RT @MerbenRoque021: we don't wear ashes to proclaim our holiness but to acknowledge that we are sinners who are in need of repentance and r… 5 minutes ago

DrTonyLeachon

Tony Leachon MD Thought of the Day: The season of Lent begins today with Ash Wednesday. The ashes marked in our foreheads (or sprin… https://t.co/0KwoKV8N4x 5 minutes ago

OkcWestminster

WestminsterOKC ASH WEDNESDAY OFFERINGS Wednesday, February 26th Imposition of Ashes 12 noon Central Campus Chapel Imposit… https://t.co/zxxLvm5bmd 6 minutes ago

olopschool1

Our Lady Of Pity To prepare for Ash Wednesday, Y5 took part in a reconciliation service and wrote down the things they were sorry fo… https://t.co/GUouKWZBVq 6 minutes ago


Fat Tuesday Is Here [Video]Fat Tuesday Is Here

Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, is the last day of the carnival season as it always falls the day before Ash Wednesday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Utah Boy Forced to Remove Ash Wednesday Cross Last Year Meets President Trump [Video]Utah Boy Forced to Remove Ash Wednesday Cross Last Year Meets President Trump

President Donald Trump brought William McLeod to the White House as an example of his new federal guidelines on religious displays in school.

Credit: KSTU     Duration: 02:08Published

