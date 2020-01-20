Ash Wednesday: Ashes-to-go

And with fat tuesday coming to- an end, a rebirth of sorts- will take place tomorrow.

- ash wedensday is celebrated - around the globe as the - official start of lent.

- three pastors from three- different churches come - together in long beach on ash - wednesday to provide ashes- for those on the move.- and tomorrow you can swing by - the jim simpson pier to be- blessed by clergymen and women- from the comfort of your- own car, bike, or any other mod- of transportation.- anyone that stops by can get in- line from 6:30 to 9 am.

