Acadiana Mardi Gras Recap

The king gabriel parade kicked off the final day of mardi gras festivities in lafayette.

The parade rolled through the streets at 11 this morning and ended at cajun field.

Plenty of beads, coins, colorful floats and even the infamous "bad referee" stuffed throws.

3 its great i love the floats, the're really good i mean that one is really funny with the chili pepper.

Last weekend i was in a youngsville parade but i's so much fun watching them throw the stuff to us and catching them becasue you can jmust scream as much as you want and i's just more enjoyable to be like throw me somthing!following the king gabriel parade, the lafayette mardi gras festival parade and the independent parade closed out this yea's parades.

3 opelousas held their mardi gras parade, with some zydeco flair.

Food and live music from leon chavis and the zydeco flames and terry & the zydeco bad boys wrapped up their fat tuesday celebrations.

If you missed news 15 today this morning, al hebert was in eunice, attempting to catch a chicken as part of their annual mardi gras festivities.

Le's take a look... 3 it looks like al didnt catch the chicken this year...better luck next time, al!

I would assume - i's harder than it looks!

Eunice held its annual courir de mardi gras.

The festivites actually kicked off friday, but today the fun kicked off with their chicken run, which you saw our own al hebert participate in.moved to the streets where bands are still jamming out.

The family friendly event will wrap up to the tunes of gene delafose & french rockin boogie, who will kick things off at 6.

3 over in rice country, crowley celebrated their parade and live music.

The festivities kicked off at 10 am, with the parade at 1 up with jamie bergeron and the kicking cajuns known as the iota held their folklife festival today.

This year marked the 33rd anniversary of the festival.

It was held downtown and featured arts and crafts, plenty of food and music.

Tee mamaou is determined to relive a part of their heritage each year by joining together to enjoy a masked merry-making celebration before the lenten season begins!

3 and out in evangeline parish--mamou held i's annual parade and chicken run.

Before joining the crowds on the streets, riders mount their horses and at's--and enjoy a ride on the countryside.

A chicken run is held before they head to town where they enjoy the fine tunes of zydeco and cajun bands.

Taking a look now at the mystique krewe of apollo... in their 44 years, the community has't always been very supportive and as years passed, acceptance grew continues to add to the history of mardi gras... news 1's taylor trache dives into what it means to them as they continue to sell out their annual mardi gras 3 ball.... "it sets the bar... you know, knowing that we are completely sold out and there are over 2,000 people that want to come out and see us in a municipality tha's not that big that says to me that the're getting the show that the're paying for...."for the krewe of apollo.... a sold out ball does't just set the bar.... "it helps us prove that we are just like everybody else and for a lot of years... the ball was a secret... the guests were a secret.

You could't bring cameras and that was becasue of the state of equality in our country..."

Over the years, the founding members of the krewe have witnessed equality evolve in our community.."it makes me proud to see the way that society has progress but it also makes me proud to know those guys and to know what they went through so that i am able to do this today..."the apollo men work hard year round to give the community a showstopping mardi gras ball and when they hear the words sold out.....blake"i's amazing to me to see over 2,000 people support us and that night i's not about gender, color , sex...anything...""with us being a gay male mardi gras krewe in lafayette seeing everyone come out and support us, you know lafayette has come a long way and without our founding members, i think this opens up a lot of peoples eyes that just we are here to have fun and entertain you i's not about politics, i's a bout come out leave your cares at home and just celebrating life and diversities and all getting along and having fun."

Members say the ball originally started in the yambilee building...then went to the martin luther king center and now the're