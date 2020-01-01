Bear Running on Road in New York

Occurred on June 28, 2019 / Millbrook, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "I do generator service work around the Hudson Valley New York area, this occurred in the Millbrook area on county route 59.

I saw a bear running down the roadside so I decided to record it.

I stayed a safe distance to not startle the bear but he kept going!

He ended up going off into the field until he was out of view."