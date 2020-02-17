Strong Turnout for Early Voting

We're one week away from super tuesday - when fourteen states - including minnesota - will hold presidential primaries.

Two new pop up voting locations in rochester are now open for people who want to cast their ballot before the busy day.

Olmsted county tells me voter turnout has been pretty solid.

Just today - more than a hundred early absentee voters have come to the 4-h building at graham park as well as the pop up locations at 125 live and the olmsted county government center to cast a ballot.

Voters are casting their ballots on the first day of the direct balloting period.

I made my mind up a while ago about who i was going to vote for.

Voters like karen truitt say they're taking advantage of early voting and appreciate the flexibility pop-up locations provide.

Karen Truitt, Rochester, MN: "It's just a matter of convenience because of my work hours it's easier to vote when i'm able to as opposed to after work." Heather Bestler works for Olmsted County.

She says in 2018 - a third of voters in the county cast a ballot before election day..

With most filled out during this period.

The popularity of early voting even caused the county to open two new places to vote early.

Being able to put your ballot into the tabulator instead of using those secrecy envelopes, the popularity of that has sky rocketed.

The period will last seven days..

Up until super tuesday..

And olmsted county says there will be plenty of opportunities for voters to exercise their patriotic duty.

Today and thursday we are open from 8am-8pm to allow people to cast their ballot after their done with work or before they go in to work and then we're also open saturday from 10-5pm also to give people more of an opportunity.

The county does recommend voters come prepared since some of the names on the ballot are no longer in the race.

The list of candidates on each ballot was certified to the state of minnesota back in december 31st so the list of candidates hasn't changed since then.

And remember if you're a registered voter, you can just show up.

If you're not, you'll have to bring identification that shows proof of address.

The pop-up locations will be open every day leading up to super tuesday - except for sunday.

