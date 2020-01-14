Man sentenced to 35 years for rape of young girls

Global  

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5
Kevin Donathan was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a laundry list of charges including rape and gross sexual misconduct of several minors.
