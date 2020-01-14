Man sentenced to 35 years for rape of young girls 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:09s - Published Man sentenced to 35 years for rape of young girls Kevin Donathan was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a laundry list of charges including rape and gross sexual misconduct of several minors.

Man sentenced to 35 years for rape of young girls







