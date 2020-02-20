Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Serge Gnabry > Chelsea outclassed 3-0 by red hot Bayern Munich

Chelsea outclassed 3-0 by red hot Bayern Munich

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Chelsea outclassed 3-0 by red hot Bayern Munich

Chelsea outclassed 3-0 by red hot Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard says loss is a reality check, while Hansi Flick is happy to have two-goal scorer Serge Gnabry in Germany.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chelsea outclassed 3-0 by red hot Bayern Munich

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 25, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA MANAGER, FRANK LAMPARD, SAYING: "The levels of Bayern Munich were fantastic, they're a really strong team, I was aware of that.

And unless we were to get everything right and bang on, it was going to be a tough night potentially.

And we didn't get everything bang on.

We weren't confident on the ball.

That was my biggest disappointment from mostly start to finish to be fair.

We want to play here, we've shown that all season.

Today we went away from that and that can happen sometimes within an intense atmosphere when all eyes are on (you).

So, it was a harsh lesson, a reality for the players of the levels we want to get to.

This is champions league football." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English and German) BAYERN MUNICH COACH, HANSI FLICK, BEING ASKED IF HE IS SURPRISED THAT TWO-GOAL SCORER SERGE GNABRY WAS LOST TO ENGLISH FOOTBALL, SAYING: (IN ENGLISH) "No, I'm happy.

You know…" (IN GERMAN) "I speak in German.

I've known (Serge) Gnabry quite a long time.

You know I saw how he played at

Class="kln">Arsenal and I was very intense how I followed his career.

Also when he played for the national team and you could just tell you know what he could do and then the first Champions League match here (in London) against Arsenal, he really impressed me very much.

And playing in Germany he's doing fantastically well.

And with Bayern Munich he's really developing well and he's really capable.

He's got very good skills and so looking at it from that way, I'm very happy that he's in Germany with us." STORY: Two second-half goals in less than three minutes from Serge Gnabry and another from prolific Pole Robert Lewandowski earned Bayern Munich a dominate 3-0 victory at Chelsea in their Champions League last 16, first leg on Tuesday (February 25).

The German champions, sharper and livelier than their hosts, piled on the pressure from the start of the match and the stats showed they enjoyed 63% possession.

It was a bad night for Chelsea, whose home form under Frank Lampard has been suspect all season, and their misery was complete in the 83rd minute when wing back Marcos Alonso was sent off for violent conduct after he caught Lewandowski in the face with his arm.

For former Arsenal forward Gnabry they were the fifth and sixth goals in London in the Champions League this season after he scored four in Bayern's 7-2 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the group stages.



Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Focus on Paderborn, not Chelsea - Flick warns Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has told the Bundesliga leaders to focus on bottom side Paderborn -...
News24 - Published

Frank Lampard challenges Chelsea youngsters to make name for themselves vs Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard challenges Chelsea youngsters to make name for themselves vs Bayern MunichChelsea face Bayern Munich next in the Champions League on Tuesday night and Frank Lampard must count...
Daily Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

fvckjeff1

fvck jeff RT @ChelseaYannick: Chelsea outclassed by Bayern Munich. Different Gravy. If the Premier League was not so weak this season, Chelsea would… 1 minute ago

joywinvaz

Joy 🔰 RT @Mike87_MUFC: Chelsea humiliated on their own pitch by Bayern Munich. Tottenham outclassed and dominated on their own pitch by Leipzig.… 1 minute ago

deeppotter

No More A Quiet Tambe RT @DDNewslive: Serge Gnabry scores twice as Chelsea is outclassed by Bayern Munich in the last-16 first-leg tie of #ChampionsLeague, #Real… 30 minutes ago

DDNewslive

DD News Serge Gnabry scores twice as Chelsea is outclassed by Bayern Munich in the last-16 first-leg tie of… https://t.co/BadgkFclg1 31 minutes ago

MNyalama

Meshack Nyalama#the great. RT @AbsoluteChelsea: Chelsea were outclassed and handed a reality check by Bayern Munich, says Frank Lampard. #CHEBAY #UCL https://t.co… 32 minutes ago

TransfersAddict

Transfers Addict Video: "They outclassed us in pretty much every department" – Lampard admits Chelsea were taught a lesson by Bayern… https://t.co/PfbqJm66AL 40 minutes ago

Azimdi6

Azim dì 👌 RT @TeleFootball: Frank Lampard: Bayern Munich outclassed Chelsea and handed us a reality check | @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/SRJn4dbL3S 1 hour ago

BiffyA

Biffon RT @MailSport: 'They outclassed us... it was quite sobering' Frank Lampard admits crushing Bayern Munich defeat is 'a harsh lesson of real… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard press conference [Video]Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard press conference

Press conference with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after his side's 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16. He says the German side's levels were "fantastic" as they destroyed the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages [Video]Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages

Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.