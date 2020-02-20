Chelsea outclassed 3-0 by red hot Bayern Munich

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 25, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA MANAGER, FRANK LAMPARD, SAYING: "The levels of Bayern Munich were fantastic, they're a really strong team, I was aware of that.

And unless we were to get everything right and bang on, it was going to be a tough night potentially.

And we didn't get everything bang on.

We weren't confident on the ball.

That was my biggest disappointment from mostly start to finish to be fair.

We want to play here, we've shown that all season.

Today we went away from that and that can happen sometimes within an intense atmosphere when all eyes are on (you).

So, it was a harsh lesson, a reality for the players of the levels we want to get to.

This is champions league football." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English and German) BAYERN MUNICH COACH, HANSI FLICK, BEING ASKED IF HE IS SURPRISED THAT TWO-GOAL SCORER SERGE GNABRY WAS LOST TO ENGLISH FOOTBALL, SAYING: (IN ENGLISH) "No, I'm happy.

You know…" (IN GERMAN) "I speak in German.

I've known (Serge) Gnabry quite a long time.

You know I saw how he played at Class="kln">Arsenal and I was very intense how I followed his career.

Also when he played for the national team and you could just tell you know what he could do and then the first Champions League match here (in London) against Arsenal, he really impressed me very much.

And playing in Germany he's doing fantastically well.

And with Bayern Munich he's really developing well and he's really capable.

He's got very good skills and so looking at it from that way, I'm very happy that he's in Germany with us." STORY: Two second-half goals in less than three minutes from Serge Gnabry and another from prolific Pole Robert Lewandowski earned Bayern Munich a dominate 3-0 victory at Chelsea in their Champions League last 16, first leg on Tuesday (February 25).

The German champions, sharper and livelier than their hosts, piled on the pressure from the start of the match and the stats showed they enjoyed 63% possession.

It was a bad night for Chelsea, whose home form under Frank Lampard has been suspect all season, and their misery was complete in the 83rd minute when wing back Marcos Alonso was sent off for violent conduct after he caught Lewandowski in the face with his arm.

For former Arsenal forward Gnabry they were the fifth and sixth goals in London in the Champions League this season after he scored four in Bayern's 7-2 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the group stages.