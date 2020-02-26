Mater Dei's Barnes Makes History

Making history..

See why..john t begins this friday..

And for the first time in school history..

Mater dei has a male representativ e heading to the big dance.

Vo after swimming a blistering one minute..

47.44 second 200 free at sectionals..

Adam barnes not only broke the school record..

The wildcat punched the programs very first ticket to state.

Barnes is a well decorated swimmer..

As he holds 9 different records at mater dei..

But the focus has never been about his personal accomplishme nts..

But rather paving a way for future wildcat swimmers.

Sot trt:20 oc do what i do best.

((adam)) i think it's really exciting that i get to start a new tradition at mater dei which is the school of traditions..

So i'm just really happy about that.

((swimming)) it has always been a goal of mine since freshman year to qualify for the state competition and being a senior..

For my last year..

It's really paid off.

I mean i feel like the bar is set pretty high because i am the first one ever but i'm just going to have to go out there and do