Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mater Dei's Barnes Makes History

Mater Dei's Barnes Makes History

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
Mater Dei's Barnes Makes HistoryMater Dei's Barnes Makes History
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mater Dei's Barnes Makes History

Making history..

See why..john t begins this friday..

And for the first time in school history..

Mater dei has a male representativ e heading to the big dance.

Vo after swimming a blistering one minute..

47.44 second 200 free at sectionals..

Adam barnes not only broke the school record..

The wildcat punched the programs very first ticket to state.

Barnes is a well decorated swimmer..

As he holds 9 different records at mater dei..

But the focus has never been about his personal accomplishme nts..

But rather paving a way for future wildcat swimmers.

Sot trt:20 oc do what i do best.

((adam)) i think it's really exciting that i get to start a new tradition at mater dei which is the school of traditions..

So i'm just really happy about that.

((swimming)) it has always been a goal of mine since freshman year to qualify for the state competition and being a senior..

For my last year..

It's really paid off.

I mean i feel like the bar is set pretty high because i am the first one ever but i'm just going to have to go out there and do




You Might Like


Tweets about this

raelynanslinger

raelyn RT @JohnRawlingsTV: Mater Dei's Barnes Makes History https://t.co/rh4prS0K5e 3 days ago

JohnRawlingsTV

John Rawlings Mater Dei's Barnes Makes History https://t.co/rh4prS0K5e 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.