Mater Dei's Barnes Makes History

Making history..
See why..john t begins this friday..
And for the first time in school history..
Mater dei has a male representativ e heading to the big dance.
Vo after swimming a blistering one minute..
47.44 second 200 free at sectionals..
Adam barnes not only broke the school record..
The wildcat punched the programs very first ticket to state.
Barnes is a well decorated swimmer..
As he holds 9 different records at mater dei..
But the focus has never been about his personal accomplishme nts..
But rather paving a way for future wildcat swimmers.
Sot trt:20 oc do what i do best.
((adam)) i think it's really exciting that i get to start a new tradition at mater dei which is the school of traditions..
So i'm just really happy about that.
((swimming)) it has always been a goal of mine since freshman year to qualify for the state competition and being a senior..
For my last year..
It's really paid off.
I mean i feel like the bar is set pretty high because i am the first one ever but i'm just going to have to go out there and do