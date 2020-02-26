Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Niveles de sequía inusuales para esta época del año

Niveles de sequía inusuales para esta época del año

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Niveles de sequía inusuales para esta época del año

Niveles de sequía inusuales para esta época del año

Según indica el monitoreo de sequía, la intensidad de la misma es anormal para esta época del año.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Niveles de sequía inusuales para esta época del año

Mércoles el sistema de alta presón continuaá manteniendo condiciones secas.

Los vientos se calmaran temperaturas aumentaán otro tanto, estaán 10-20 grados por encima de lo normal.

Muy pero muy cerca a las temperaturas record.

Hacia el jueves las condiciones permanecen.

Seco, despejado y temperaturas temperaturas y




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.