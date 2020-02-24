Pete Davidson says it 'wasn't the right time' for Kaia Gerber romance 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:14s - Published Pete Davidson says it 'wasn't the right time' for Kaia Gerber romance Pete Davidson says it "wasn't the right place or the right time" for his romance with Kaia Gerber, as he admits he didn't want burden her with his "issues" whilst he went to rehab.