Metro Detroit judge charged with domestic violence keeps bond for alleged DUI case on February 26, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:21s - Published Metro Detroit judge charged with domestic violence keeps bond for alleged DUI case A Wayne County District Court judge is free again despite being accused of drinking and driving, domestic violence and violating bond in northern Michigan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this