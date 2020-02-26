Evelyn Boswell is just one of four AMBER Alert children

Global  

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:18s
There are four children who are currently the subject of Amber Alerts.

Their names are Evelyn Boswell, Zaylee Fryar, Gage Daniel, and Chloie Leverette.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Evelyn Boswell case being compared to Joe Clyde Daniels case [Video]Evelyn Boswell case being compared to Joe Clyde Daniels case

The mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell asked a Sullivan County judge to reduce her bond.charged with lying to police wants out of jail.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:22Published

Evelyn Boswell case: Authorities searching pond in Wilkes County, NC [Video]Evelyn Boswell case: Authorities searching pond in Wilkes County, NC

Authorities are searching a pond in North Carolina in connection to the Evelyn Boswell case.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:37Published

