Commissioners want moratorium on convenience store’s alcohol licenses to fight crime

In the fight to control crime, macon-bibb commissioners want to put a limit on new alcohol licenses at convenient stores.

Commissioners say there is more alcohol being sold at the stores ... than goods.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more on the changes commissioners want to see.

Tanya... according to bibb county sheriff david davis ..

Five-percent of murders ..

And six-percent of shootings happen at macon's convenient stores.

That number isn't big ..

But commissioners say they can bring that number down ..

By changing the way convenient stores handle alcohol sales.

(:12) (:02) (1:27) "it's wild that you can have ten food marts in your two mile radius from your house and you can't create a 3 piece dinner with that."

At your local convenient store ..

You can find snacks ..

Drinks ..

And alcohol.

"there's no variety in these stores ive got five six stores but no one has any milk no one has any of the basic home goods that i need we've just got foods that are highly saturated in fat and salt content and again limited fresh produce if any."

Macon-bibb commissioner virgil watkins says you'll also find crime at a convenient store.

"realized that a lot of those stores were providing the minimal service and goods which can turn very predatory for alot of those citizens that live there."

To reduce crime ..

And bring in more produce ..

Commissioners are looking to put a moritorium in place..

While commissioners find ways to provide services in a different manner.

"something needs to be done based on what we see."

People i spoke with ..

Who didn't want to go on camera ... say alcohol isn't attracting crime.

Convenient stores are where drug deals and other crimes happen.

"we need to have some heart to heart community conversations figure out best practices and other locations" commissioner larry schlesinger says a moritorium may not be the best temporary fix.

" i think we can do it by simply the way we have been and taking them case by case" commissioners will hold a public hearing on the matter next tuesday at 4 p-m.

4 p-m.