Milwaukee City Leaders Say Violence 'Has to End' After 12 Murders of Women, Children This Year

With 2020 off to a violent start in Milwaukee, city leaders took their message to Madison on Tuesday.



Tweets about this TMJ4 News RT @TonyAtkinsTV: HAPPENING NOW: A packed room at city hall as city leaders, officials, students and civilians hold a candid discussion on… 6 days ago Tony Atkins HAPPENING NOW: A packed room at city hall as city leaders, officials, students and civilians hold a candid discussi… https://t.co/pb03VsnFet 6 days ago GLIIHC RT @david_schuman: Dozens of Milwaukee leaders attending a round table discussion to address domestic violence in the city, including Polic… 6 days ago David Schuman Dozens of Milwaukee leaders attending a round table discussion to address domestic violence in the city, including… https://t.co/VD3eV7zVCL 6 days ago Alexis Twito RT @JuliaFello: The tragic murder of a mother and her two daughters over the weekend has city leaders sounding the alarm on a major issue i… 1 week ago Julia Fello TMJ4 The tragic murder of a mother and her two daughters over the weekend has city leaders sounding the alarm on a major… https://t.co/0RoX7oWdFo 1 week ago Alida 🍯 Milwaukee 'State of emergency:' City leaders, experts say domestic violence needs the community's attention https://t.co/BYYDSX3Ap1 1 week ago