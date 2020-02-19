Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Los Angeles City Council Votes to Restrict Tour Bus Routes

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Restrict Tour Bus Routes

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Los Angeles City Council Votes to Restrict Tour Bus Routes

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Restrict Tour Bus Routes

The Los Angeles City Council passed an ordinance that will restrict where tour buses can travel within the city, including some areas of the Hollywood Hills where residents have complained for years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Restrict Tour Bus Routes

THE HOLLYWOOD AREA.

HE SAYSTHE HOLLYWOOD AREA.

HE SAYSTHIS IS A COMMON SENSE LAWTHE HOLLYWOOD AREA.

HE SAYSTHIS IS A COMMON SENSE LAWTHAT HAS BEEN A LONG TIMETHIS IS A COMMON SENSE LAWTHAT HAS BEEN A LONG TIMETHIS IS A COMMON SENSE LAWTHAT HAS BEEN A LONG TIMECOMING.THAT HAS BEEN A LONG TIMECOMING.COMING.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobThompson1989

Robert Thompson RT @MoveTheWorldCA: Should Canada follow LA’s lead and ban the use of wild animals for entertainment? There are 100+ mobile zoos across Can… 3 hours ago

Sven_Banal

Sven Banal Breaking! Los Angeles City Council Votes To Ban The Use Of Exotic Animals For Entertainment At Private Events & Parties 13 hours ago

MoveTheWorldCA

World Animal Protection CA Should Canada follow LA’s lead and ban the use of wild animals for entertainment? There are 100+ mobile zoos across… https://t.co/mpEUXV6BFk 13 hours ago

SheliaCrimmins

Shelia Crimmins RT @Sven_Banal: Breaking! Los Angeles City Council Votes To Ban The Use Of Exotic Animals For Entertainment At Private Events & Parties 16 hours ago

L7171

SJAG RT @VegNews: "It is time that the City of Los Angeles makes absolutely clear that this abuse of wild animals is shameful, and we will not s… 2 days ago

gallinafiedler1

gallina fiedler RT @AnimalDefenders: The @MayorOfLA has until March 2 to sign 16-1357 into law. If you live in Los Angeles, please call Mayor Garcetti at (… 3 days ago

ReginaBanali

Regina Banali Los Angeles City Council Votes to Ban Wild Animal Exploitation https://t.co/7Gn6IXrrBJ 3 days ago

MsLisaWilliams

Lisa Williams Ⓥ Los Angeles City Council Votes to Ban Wild Animal Exploitation https://t.co/4o6sDYZYNT https://t.co/tem77EuOSy 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

4 Girls Taken to Hospital After School Bus Hits Power Pole in Elysian Park, LA Officials Say [Video]4 Girls Taken to Hospital After School Bus Hits Power Pole in Elysian Park, LA Officials Say

Four girls have been hospitalized after a school bus struck a power pole in Elysian Park on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:05Published

Judy Garland's house is for sale for a glamorous $6 million [Video]Judy Garland's house is for sale for a glamorous $6 million

Just after "Judy" swept awards season, the real Judy Garland's former Hollywood home hits the market for $6.129 million. Take a tour of the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate in Los Angeles,..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.