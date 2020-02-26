Jail Overcrowding an Ongoing Problem in the Wabash Valley

Plans for a new vigo county jail are moving forward.

That's as leaders across the state of indiana are looking to combat their own counties' problems with jail overcrowding.

It's an issue that hits close to home for many across the valley.

Since 20-15...jail sentencings in indiana have increased 368 percent.

That's according to the indiana statehouse.

This includes drug use and mental health issues.

This includes drug use and mental health issues.

But a change in the state's criminal code also factors in.

A few years ago....hoosier leaders passed a bill to ease overcrowding in state prisons.

This bill changed the state's felony system.

It eased the sentencing for crimes like drug possession.

This allowed for convicted inmates to be housed in county jails as opposed to state prisons.

Like the jail right here in vigo county.

As we've reported...vigo county is building a new jail that can house over 200 more inmates than the current jail.

But is it enough?

Here behind me you see construction for the new vigo county jail.

It's purpose is to alleviate the jail overcrowding problem in our community.

I spoke with both vigo county sheriff john plasse and prosecutor terry modesitt today.

They shared with me why this new building is only part of the solution.

The vigo county jail's capacity is 268 inmates.

As of this month...the county has responsibility for 326.

Vermillion county's jail is experiencing the same problem.

Its average monthly jail population is well over the amount of permanent beds in the facility.

Vigo county sheriff john plasse says counties across the state are feeling the burden of jail overcrowding.

But just having bigger jails won't be the final solution..

"we still need to focus on why they are getting there and that's the addictions the mental heatlth issues.

That's never going to stop no matter if we build a jail that can house everybody that we need to house..we still need to work to get to that root problem because we're not doing ourselves any favors by just incarcerating people and not working to keep them from coming back in."

Vigo county prosecutor terry modesitt agrees.

Both he and plasse say that the community is lucky to have the support from different agencies... like the hamilton center for drug counseling.

But modesitt says....we can do even more to curb crimes before people committ them "we've got to invest as a community money in treatment.because the drug addiction problem has been what's pushed everybody over the edge.

And it's not just a state wide problem... it's a national problem."

They say it's a complex issue... one that may not have a clear cut solution yet... "i'm hopeful we make a turn in the trend sometime.

But i just don't see it in the near future.

/// "it's an ongoing problem that as a society we are going to have to deal with otherwise we are going to continue to have jail overcrowding problems."

Problems."

Both sheriff plasse and proscutor modesitt say building a bigger jail is a great first step..

But they look forward to doing more to fight this problem moving forward.

