Burrow says he wouldn't turn down Bengals if they pick him No. 1

"I'm not going to not play.

I'm a ballplayer.

Whoever takes me, I'm going to show up," the Bengals’ projected choice as the No.

1 pick in the April NFL Draft said Tuesday during a packed media interview at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Joe Burrow shoots down notion he wouldn't play for Bengals: 'I'm not going to not play'

Joe Burrow says any speculation that he wouldn't play for the Bengals is overblown, as the LSU...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ESPN


Opinion: Joe Burrow could have bucked NFL draft system, but LSU QB isn't taking issue with Bengals

Joe Burrow threw water on any notion that he would force a trade from the Bengals, making it clear...
USATODAY.com - Published


Bengals at the Combine in Indianapolis, taking a closer look at Joe Burrow [Video]Bengals at the Combine in Indianapolis, taking a closer look at Joe Burrow

Keenan Singleton travels to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to get some answers from local sports media members about the 'Cincinnati bias' and where Joe Burrow fits into all that.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:28Published

Cash or Trash: Joe Burrow Does NOT Want the Bengals? [Video]Cash or Trash: Joe Burrow Does NOT Want the Bengals?

Conner and Mello disagree on what whether 2020 draft's consensus No. 1 pick will pull an Eli Manning

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:55Published

