San Francisco Declares State Of Emergency After CDC Predicts Spread Of Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control is prepping for a potential pandemic and says it is inevitable the coronavirus will spread.

Kiet Do reports San Francisco has already declared a state of emergency.
Coronavirus: San Francisco declares state of emergency amid CDC warning

The city of San Francisco has declared a state of emergency over the deadly coronavirus after health...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


Local emergency declared in San Francisco amid coronavirus concerns

Not long after CDC officials urged the country to prepare for coronavirus outbreaks that would almost...
SFGate - Published


Economic fallout from coronavirus worries [Video]Economic fallout from coronavirus worries

Financial analyst Dennis Brewster joined 10News to discuss the economic fallout in U.S. markets over coronavirus fears.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:08Published

Local doctors prepare for coronavirus outbreak [Video]Local doctors prepare for coronavirus outbreak

The CDC is warning communities across the U.S. to be prepared for disruptions around the country over the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:26Published

