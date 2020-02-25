Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NASA gives 3D view of 'Apollo 13' moon

NASA gives 3D view of 'Apollo 13' moon

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
NASA gives 3D view of 'Apollo 13' moon

NASA gives 3D view of 'Apollo 13' moon

Thanks to Pink Floyd, we know what the "dark side of the moon" sounds like and now we know what the far side of the moon looks like.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WNCN

CBS 17 VIDEO: See the 🌕 like never before! NASA just released new video of the moon from the point of view of the Apollo 1… https://t.co/S1RMlJMQZK 16 hours ago

kfvsnews

KFVS News VIDEO: NASA gives us a 3D view of moon. >>https://t.co/u1hNO0wc9S 1 day ago

ken_crichlow

ken crichlow RT @WDTN: Thanks to Pink Floyd, we know what the “Dark Side of the Moon” sounds like. And now we know what the far side of the moon looks l… 2 days ago

WDTN

WDTN Thanks to Pink Floyd, we know what the “Dark Side of the Moon” sounds like. And now we know what the far side of th… https://t.co/FlmEg26tAE 2 days ago

Amanda_Russo12

Amanda Russo Thanks to @pinkfloyd-- we know what the "dark side of the moon" sounds like... and now we know what the far side of… https://t.co/8D9YWJUHcH 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

4 Mind-Blowing Experiences at NASA’s Iconic Launch Site [Video]4 Mind-Blowing Experiences at NASA’s Iconic Launch Site

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center is the home of historic launches - and visitors in the know can take advantage of these unforgettable experiences.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published

Stunning NASA Video Shows Apollo 13 Views Of Moon In 4K [Video]Stunning NASA Video Shows Apollo 13 Views Of Moon In 4K

Check out this stunning NASA video.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.