Indiana breast cancer license plate proceeds to help Vincennes organization

Training..

Who are near their release date.

Proceeds from a special license plate are helping people in the wabash valley.

You might've seen "these" breast cancer awareness plates in indiana.

The "indiana breast cancer awareness trust" distributes proceeds from the plate fee.

The trust recently gave "good samaritan's breast care center" "11"-thousand dollars.

The center is in vincennes.

This money will be used to help uninsured and underinsured patients.

It'll pay for screening mammograms and diagnostic breast imaging and biopsies.

You can call the center to see if you qualify for financial help.

That number is 812-885-3627.