Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indiana breast cancer license plate proceeds to help Vincennes organization

Indiana breast cancer license plate proceeds to help Vincennes organization

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Indiana breast cancer license plate proceeds to help Vincennes organizationProceeds from a special license plate are helping people in the Wabash Valley.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indiana breast cancer license plate proceeds to help Vincennes organization

Training..

Who are near their release date.

Proceeds from a special license plate are helping people in the wabash valley.

You might've seen "these" breast cancer awareness plates in indiana.

The "indiana breast cancer awareness trust" distributes proceeds from the plate fee.

The trust recently gave "good samaritan's breast care center" "11"-thousand dollars.

The center is in vincennes.

This money will be used to help uninsured and underinsured patients.

It'll pay for screening mammograms and diagnostic breast imaging and biopsies.

You can call the center to see if you qualify for financial help.

That number is 812-885-3627.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.