Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Inmates participate in "Hire Academy' to prepare for life after their release

Inmates participate in "Hire Academy' to prepare for life after their release

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Inmates participate in 'Hire Academy' to prepare for life after their release

Inmates participate in "Hire Academy' to prepare for life after their release

The academy at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility is teaching inmates things like building a resume, filling out job applications and interviewing skills.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Inmates participate in "Hire Academy' to prepare for life after their release

Hear back.

The "wabash valley correctional facility" is helping inmates develop skills for their futures.

It's all thanks to the 'hire academy.'

The two-day event teaches inmates things like building a resume..

Filling out job applications..

And interviewing skills.

The goal is to help prepare them for life after they're released.

News 10 caught up with an inmate who attended the course.

He says he's grateful for this opportunity.

"i didn't have the opportunity.

I didn't have the chance.

Getting out and getting a job would be my first job.

I never had a job when i was in the world, so being able to go through this is something great for me."

Great for me."

Something great for me."

The program is for inmates who have completed department of labor..

Or vocational training..

Who




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.