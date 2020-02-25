Global  

Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down

Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down

Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down

After serving as CEO for 15 years, ​Iger said he&apos;s going to focus more on the creative side of the company.
Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down, Bob Chapek named new head

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney CEO Bob Iger, who steered the company through successful purchases of Star...
Bob Chapek has been named Disney's new CEO 'effective immediately,' as Bob Iger steps down

Bob Chapek has been named Disney's new CEO 'effective immediately,' as Bob Iger steps down· Disney named Bob Chapek its new CEO on Tuesday, effective immediately. · Chapek — who was...
