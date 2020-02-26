West Palm Beach searching for redevelopment leader

From how to develop blighted areas to small business grants they all fall under the community redevelopment agency of West Palm Beach.



Recent related videos from verified sources Delray Beach apartment, retail project named 'Fabrik' could get new life A major development project in Delray Beach could get back on track. BH3, a real estate firm based in Miami, was awarded the project in 2019 to redevelop six acres on Atlantic Avenue from 6th to 8th.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:53Published 6 days ago Help West Palm Beach decide what do with former golf course site Residents and business owners of West Palm Beach are encouraged to offer input into the future redevelopment of the West Palm Beach Municipal Golf Course site. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:16Published 1 week ago