Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jameela Jamil Is Almost 35

Jameela Jamil Is Almost 35

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Jameela Jamil Is Almost 35Here's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jameela Jamil Calls Out Piers Morgan for Sharing Caroline Flack's DMs About Her

Jameela Jamil is hitting back at Piers Morgan. The 33-year-old The Good Place actress addressed...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbizIndependentTamworth Herald


Piers Morgan sinks to new lows in feud with Jameela Jamil by sharing private messages from Caroline Flack

Piers Morgan has published private messages from deceased TV host Caroline Flack as he feuds with...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

elizabeth_loupe

Elizabeth Loupe 9. I mean I prefer Fanta but I won't say no-- Oh. You mean MUCHAS SMOOCHES. Jameela Jamil. She's almost as tall a… https://t.co/hJ3mlVzHM9 2 days ago

JamesWoodburnRT

James 🇬🇧 jameela jamil is a pathetic lady, imagine thinking you’re special because of your mental problems. Almost every human goes through it 2 days ago

azexplainsitall

Aaron, Explainer of All. Understander of Nothing. Piers Morgan and Jameela Jamil managing to make Caroline Flack's death about them is honestly so on brand for both… https://t.co/kfTvTabjUC 2 days ago

noawhitlow

noa it’s almost like the only thing Jameela Jamil knows how to do is write an apology in the notes app 2 days ago

orbitmingi

mari I dont like jameela jamil but the whole conspiracy around her health upset me since I've been unwell the past 2 alm… https://t.co/ortuAflmRz 6 days ago

Mamamia

Mamamia 'Like Jameela Jamil, I was accused of faking my illnesses. It cost me almost everything.' https://t.co/QNhGixLJIM… https://t.co/vCEKB3fspb 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Jameela Jamil! [Video]Happy Birthday, Jameela Jamil!

Happy Birthday, Jameela Jamil! Jameela Alia Burton-Jamil turns 34 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actress. 1. She didn’t have any formal acting experience before she was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

4 ways Jameela Jamil wants to change the world for young girls [Video]4 ways Jameela Jamil wants to change the world for young girls

She is a ‘feminist-in-progress’ and an activist that wants to change the world.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.