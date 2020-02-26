Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bob Iger No Longer CEO

Bob Iger No Longer CEO

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Bob Iger No Longer CEOHere's the report.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Who is Bob Chapek, Disney’s New CEO?

Who is Bob Chapek, Disney’s New CEO?Bob Chapek became only the seventh CEO of the Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday, making him the long-awaited...
The Wrap - Published

Bob Iger to Focus on Disney's Creative Endeavors After Stepping Down as CEO

Bob Chapek, who will take over when Iger's contract expires in December 2021, vows to continue...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down [Video]Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down

After serving as CEO for 15 years, ​Iger said he&apos;s going to focus more on the creative side of the company.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO [Video]Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO

Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.