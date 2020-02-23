Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators - Game Highlights

Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators - Game Highlights

Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Nashville Predators vs.

Ottawa Senators, 02/25/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Senators visit the Predators after Brown's 2-goal game

Ottawa visits the Nashville Predators after Connor Brown scored two goals in the Senators' 4-3...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RichSlate

Richard Slate RT @SportsCentre: Juuse Saros keeps #Senators at bay through second and third periods to help #Predators hold off Ottawa 3-2. Ryan Ellis ha… 2 hours ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty Power play guides Predators past Senators https://t.co/3nsZkdAiji via @NHLdotcom 3 hours ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat Power play guides Predators past Senators https://t.co/ReR6gwYSPn via @nhl 3 hours ago

SwissHockeyNews

swisshockeynews.ch ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #OTT @ #NSH 2-3 📋 NSH: Roman Josi (22:30 TOI, -1) with 2 shots on goal, 3:42… https://t.co/Mka91FQR6E 4 hours ago

JG_Swifty

jesus garcia RT @Tennessean: Predators score twice on power play, beat Ottawa 3-2 https://t.co/JxzxE6IEFp 4 hours ago

PredatorsNHLFan

Nashville Predators Nashville Predators 3, Ottawa Senators 2: Human Rocket Ship Launcheth https://t.co/1E0qTNYk4s https://t.co/zllucUzmjC 5 hours ago

terryquillen

Terry Quillen RT @Tennessean: Predators score twice on power play, beat Ottawa 3-2 https://t.co/GAhOV5XMKG 6 hours ago

SportsAviation

Sports + Aviation 🏒 Ottawa Senators (@Senators) 🆚 Nashville Predators (L 3-2) ✈️ ACA7047 | C-GBHM | A319 🛫 BNA - 10:53pm CT 🛬 YOW - 1… https://t.co/bXOt5QHSW3 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators - Game Highlights [Video]Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators, 02/24/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published

Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Highlights [Video]Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 02/22/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.