Itawamba school board to vote on moving junior high students from two schools

County school district is preparing to vote on if seventh and eighth graders at two schools in the district should consolidate... the superintendent says those students would have a home at other schools in the district... wtva's evan hensley was at a community meeting about the decision earlier this evening and has what some people are saying about the possible change... "well over one hundred people gathered here at the greenwood baptist church in dorsey this evening.

They talked bout the potential of several taking seven and eight graders to move from several schools to another."

Nat jovan dam - 5th grade teacher at dorsey attendence center "i think we don't have all of the facts, we need the facts, we need to look at other ways to see if we can cut budget and save money."

Jovan dam has been teaching at dorsey attendance center for the last 25 years... dam says that school has been a staple for the small community.... "at dorsey... dorsey is a special school, we nurture our students there and that is important to us."

Dorsey and fairview attendance centers are being considered to make a big change to cut the budget.... superintendent trae wiygul said that the district is considering the consolidation of 7th and 8th grade at the two schools... those students would have the opportunity to go to another school in the district and teachers would be retained... many parents and family members have only known about the proposal for a few days... sherri moore - grandmother of 7 dorsey students "it is just happening so fast, we all understand there is a n issue that needs to be addressed that is fine, it is just happening too fast."

Wiygul, who would not speak with wtva after the community meeting says that the district is building up debt and needs to trim the budget... "give us a year, lets work on it, think it through, do it the right way, do whats best for everybody involved."

The decision is expected to be made at the next board meeting on monday, march the second... reporting in dorsey eh wtva 9 news... at , matt's here with a first look at our