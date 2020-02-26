Global  

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues.

Fresh off his win of the Nevada Caucuses, Bernie Sanders faced attacks from the other candidates on several fronts.

Sanders was called out on the complexity and cost of his Medicare For All plan, as well as his democratic socialist label.

Former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg faced further questions about his record on "stop and frisk," his tax returns and statements made to women employees.

Racial red-lining, discriminatory wages and housing were addressed by several candidates, including Biden, Klobuchar and Steyer.

On the topic of marijuana, Sanders said he would legalize it in his first 100 days while Michael Bloomberg indicated he supported decriminalization but not legalization.

Asked the about severity of the coronavirus, many of the candidates stated they would restore funding of the CDC cut by the Trump Administration.

On several occasions, former Vice President Biden called out the moderators for cutting him off at the end of his time.

He also stated he would put a black woman on the Supreme Court if he was elected.

When asked her motto, Senator Warren quoted scripture about treating each other with respect.

Other topics addressed by the candidates included the U.S. embassy in Israel, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and relations with North Korea.

The intense debate was the tenth and the final before the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday.
0
