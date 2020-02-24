Global  

Feisty Debate In South Carolina

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
Feisty Debate In South CarolinaCBS4's Natalie Brand shares the details from Charleston.
Recent related news from verified sources

Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a Democratic debate in South...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


How to watch the Democratic debate in South Carolina

Tuesday's debate is the last one before the South Carolina primary Saturday — and before voters in...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsReuters



Recent related videos from verified sources

Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS [Video]Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS

Analysts expect front-runner Bernie Sanders to be in the crosshairs Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:33Published

7 Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Taking Debate Stage In South Carolina [Video]7 Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Taking Debate Stage In South Carolina

CBS4's Natalie Brand has a preview of Tuesday night's debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:58Published

